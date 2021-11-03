Judge Slashes Suit Alleging Hemp Tea Contained THC

By Sarah Jarvis (November 3, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has slashed a suit brought by two men who claim they tested positive for THC after consuming a hemp tea, keeping just two of the nine claims. In an unpublished opinion Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton sided with hemp tea manufacturer and multilevel marketing company Total Life Changes LLC in nixing most claims brought by Ricardo Santiago and Vaughn Frederick. But she said Frederick's claims for breach of express warranty and violation of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act were sufficiently pled and may proceed. Among other things, Judge Wigenton found the duo's claims for fraud...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS