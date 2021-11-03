5th Circ. Doubts Revival Of $218M Schlumberger Valve Suit

By Katie Buehler (November 3, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Wednesday scrutinized Hess Corp.'s bid to reverse a Texas federal judge's take-nothing judgment in its $218 million suit against Schlumberger Technology Corp. over allegedly faulty deep-water well safety valves, asking Hess how the judge's findings following a bench trial are reversible errors. Hess told the three-judge panel during oral arguments that U.S. District Judge Sim Lake based his November 2020 judgment on a mistaken interpretation of the company's contract with Schlumberger that doesn't follow Texas contract law. Hess has asked the appellate court to reverse the judgment and revive its lawsuit. Judge Lake allegedly relied on...

