Teligent's Creditors Decry 'Skewed' Bankruptcy Financing

By Leslie Pappas (November 2, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Unsecured creditors of generics pharmaceutical company Teligent Inc. objected Tuesday to the company's proposed bankruptcy financing, calling a proposed roll-up of $42.7 million in prepetition debt for two of its lenders "skewed" and "unfair." The topical cream manufacturer failed to tell the court that, before filing for Chapter 11 protection, it had already permanently shut down its operations, making the current debtor-in-possession, or DIP, financing proposal unreasonable, the committee of unsecured creditors said in a filing with a bankruptcy court in Delaware. "These undisclosed facts push what was already a questionable DIP proposal beyond the pale," the filing says. "There is simply...

