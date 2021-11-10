Calif. Pot Co. Shryne Taps Irell & Manella Vet As CLO

By Sam Reisman (November 10, 2021, 10:11 AM EST) -- California cannabis holding company Shryne Group Inc. has hired Cary Berger, a former Irell & Manella LLP partner with two decades of in-house experience, as its new chief legal officer. Berger, 58, joins the Los Angeles-based Shryne most recently from Houseplant, the Canadian cannabis brand co-founded by Seth Rogen that made its U.S. debut last year. Prior to that, he was general counsel and co-founder of the Artisanal Brewers Collective, following in-house stints at Disney, eHarmony Inc. and Broadcom Inc. "Cary is that rare person who understands both the intricacies of cannabis law and more traditional corporate law and governance," Shryne...

