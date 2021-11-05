BREAKING: Russia's Fight Over $50B Yukos Awards Not Over Yet

By Caroline Simson (November 5, 2021, 6:25 AM EDT) -- The epic feud between Russia and the former shareholders of Yukos Oil Co. over $50 billion in arbitral awards was left unresolved on Friday, when the Dutch Supreme Court asked a lower court to reconsider a procedural issue relating to the Kremlin's arguments that the shareholders committed fraud in the arbitration. The highest court in the Netherlands has quashed a 2020 ruling that reinstated $50 billion in arbitral awards issued to former shareholders in Yukos. (AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel) The Netherlands' highest court quashed a 2020 ruling by the Hague Court of Appeals that reinstated the record-breaking $50 billion in arbitral awards...

