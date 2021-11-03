Invisalign Maker's $16M Investor Deal Gets Initial Nod

By Madeline Lyskawa (November 3, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge gave her initial sign-off on a $16 million settlement in a lawsuit against Align Technology Inc. over claims the Invisalign teeth straighteners maker deceived investors about its susceptibility to competition as the patents began to expire for its core products. In an order Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Lucy H. Koh granted preliminary approval of the deal and scheduled a final approval hearing for April 28, 2022. The final hearing will be used to determine whether the suit should be certified as a class action for the purpose of the deal only, among other things. If certified,...

