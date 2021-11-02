Zurich Beats COVID-19 Coverage Suit After 6th Circ. Victory

By Lauren Berg (November 2, 2021, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Zurich American Insurance Co. doesn't have to cover losses suffered by more than a dozen steak and seafood restaurants due to COVID-19 shutdown orders, an Ohio federal judge ruled Tuesday, reversing his previous decision after the Sixth Circuit last month vacated the eateries' win. In a 10-page order, U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster followed the Sixth Circuit's reasoning in a separate case to determine that Henderson Road Restaurant System and a slew of related companies that operate 16 restaurants in Ohio, Michigan, Florida, Indiana and Pennsylvania are not entitled to coverage for not being able to use their properties during...

