Pellet Maker, Sierra Club To Settle Emissions Claims Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (November 3, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club and a Texas wood pellet maker it alleged was emitting an excess amount of hazardous air pollutants have put out the legal fire, informing a Texas federal court that they have reached a tentative and undisclosed settlement. On Tuesday, the Sierra Club and Woodville Pellets LLC filed a notice of settlement telling U.S. District Judge Michael J. Truncale they had reached a settlement to resolve claims from the environmental group that the company was discharging excess volatile organic compounds in violation of federal law and operating without a proper permit. "The parties are in the process of finalizing...

