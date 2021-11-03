Walmart Beats Worker's Fatal Freezer Slip-And-Fall Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (November 3, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a suit brought by family members of a Walmart employee who allegedly died from a slip-and-fall injury in a store freezer, finding that because the incident was not intentionally caused by the retail giant, the claims must be brought to a state worker's compensation court. U.S. District Judge Barry W. Ash dismissed with prejudice the wrongful death action that attempted to hold Walmart Inc. liable for the death of 31-year-old Gavan Amos. The complaint — filed by Ashante Dominique Segue, the mother of Amos' 7-year-old son — claimed that Walmart acted carelessly and in...

