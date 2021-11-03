Arbitration, Dismissal Ordered In Ford Faulty Engine Suit

By Mike Curley (November 3, 2021, 12:46 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has sent some claims to arbitration and dismissed all others in a proposed class action alleging that Ford Motor Co. sold vehicles with faulty flexplates in their engines. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Sean F. Cox ordered claims by Christopher Straub to go to arbitration, while dismissing with prejudice all the claims by his fellow plaintiffs James and Christie Ranum. According to the order, while Ford was not a direct signatory or beneficiary to the arbitration clause contained in Straub's lease, Ford may still enforce the arbitration clause because all of Straub's claims against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS