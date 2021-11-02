CDC Recommends Pfizer Vaccine For Children Aged 5 To 11

By Dave Simpson (November 2, 2021, 10:36 PM EDT) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that children between the ages of 5 and 11 receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency authorization of the vaccine for the age group on Friday. The Tuesday backing by CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky was the final hurdle before medical professionals can begin providing the vaccine to the new age group. "We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine," Walensky...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS