Skadden, Willkie Rep $2.1B RRD Deal With Atlas Holdings

By McCord Pagan (November 3, 2021, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Guided by Skadden, marketing and communications company R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. said Wednesday it will be bought by Willkie-led private equity firm Atlas Holdings LLC in a deal with an enterprise value of $2.1 billion. Chicago-based RRD said in a joint statement with Atlas that it has agreed to be bought at $8.52 per share, a 29.1% premium over its closing stock price Nov. 2. The company said the deal is also a nearly 73% premium to its Oct. 11 share price, the day before minority stockholder Chatham Asset Management made its own bid for RRD. "The RRD board regularly...

