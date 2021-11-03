Colorado Sued Over State Ban On Native American Mascots

By Victoria McKenzie (November 3, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A group called the Native American Guardians Association is suing the state of Colorado for barring the use of American Indian mascots and caricatures in public schools, saying the law is discriminatory and violates the First Amendment. According to a complaint filed Tuesday in Colorado federal court, the plaintiffs are "Native Americans who subscribe to the idea of reappropriation, and who have and will continue to petition school districts and educational entities to use Native American names as honorifics in order to reclaim their meaning and to teach non-Native American students in public schools about Native American history." The lawsuit seeks...

