Hartford Escapes Physiotherapy Co.'s Virus Coverage Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (November 3, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge has dismissed a physiotherapy company's suit seeking coverage for its closures from government pandemic shutdown orders from Hartford Fire Insurance Co., finding the company's policy barred coverage of losses resulting from a virus and that the COVID-19 virus directly caused the shutdown orders. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger ruled that the commercial property insurance policy purchased by Agilitas USA Inc. — which operates physiotherapy centers in multiple states under the name Results Physiotherapy — doesn't cover financial losses incurred by the coronavirus pandemic as the policy specifically precludes losses caused by the spread of...

