Fla. Firm's 'Debt Relief' Contracts Are Illegal, Clients Say

By Victoria McKenzie (November 5, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A group of seven student loan recipients is seeking to file an amended complaint against the Florida attorneys they hired to settle their debts, accusing them of running a telemarketing scam that did little more than collect excessive, nonrefundable advance fees. Casey White, Lindsey Crits and five other student debtors originally filed separate civil racketeering suits in Florida federal court against GM Law Firm, its marketing companies, and the Berger Singerman LLP attorney who allegedly set up the operation. U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal dismissed the consolidated cases in October, schooling plaintiffs' attorney Macy Hanson — who's been suing the firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS