$6.5M Fee Included In Deal To End $2.6B Expedia Deal Suit

By Rose Krebs (November 4, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Class attorneys and Expedia Group have agreed to a proposed settlement, including an attorney fee award of up to $6.5 million, to end a stockholder suit in Delaware Chancery Court challenging Expedia's $2.6 billion acquisition of Liberty Expedia Holdings. In a stipulated settlement filed Tuesday with Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster, lead plaintiff Steamfitters Local 449 Pension Plan, Expedia, its chairman Barry Diller and other directors, and a special Expedia board committee have agreed to a deal to end a lawsuit alleging the acquisition unfairly benefited Diller. On Wednesday, the vice chancellor signed a scheduling order setting a January hearing date...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS