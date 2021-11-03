DC Circ. Eyes Union's Standing In Foreign Student Visa Fight

By Khorri Atkinson (November 3, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Two D.C. Circuit judges on Wednesday questioned a technology union's ability to block an Obama-era work permit program for international students after they have obtained math and science degrees, suggesting the group has not shown its members are currently competing against visa holders and therefore injured by the regulation. Foreign students who graduate from American universities qualify for a one-year work permit, but a 2016 policy allows students with STEM degrees to request a two-year extension. (smolaw11/iStock) John M. Miano of the Immigration Reform Law Institute, who argued for the Washington Alliance of Technology Workers, started his opening remarks assailing the U.S. Department of Homeland...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS