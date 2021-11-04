Cherokee Nation Bashes Pharmacies' Prescription Data Bid

By Joyce Hanson (November 4, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The Cherokee Nation in its massive opioid suit against big pharmacy companies has slammed their attempt in Oklahoma federal district court to force the tribe to identify the names of all citizens on the Cherokee Register to determine who filled prescriptions, arguing the companies' request is unprecedented. The tribe is in a discovery battle with CVS Pharmacy Inc., Walgreen Co. and Wal-Mart Stores Inc. to determine how much confidential data the parties should share that would offer insight into what the companies knew and whether there were "red flags" associated with prescriptions that would require them to study further if the...

