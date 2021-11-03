NY Judge Signs Off On Avianca Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (November 3, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge has approved Colombian airline Avianca's Chapter 11 restructuring plan, overriding noteholders who claimed the company did not have grounds to cram down more than $200 million in debt. In an announcement following U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn's Tuesday ruling, Avianca said it will be coming out of its bankruptcy with more than $1 billion in liquidity and plans to add more than 100 new passenger routes over the next three years. "We are pleased to have reached this critical milestone and look forward to emerging as a stronger organization that is well positioned to fly the...

