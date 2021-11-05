Nixon Peabody Adds Ex-Lathrop Counsel To LA Practice

By Jack Rodgers (November 5, 2021, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Nixon Peabody LLP has added a former Lathrop GPM LLP intellectual property attorney with more than 25 years of experience to its West Coast office, the firm recently announced. Joshua Pollack joined the practice the first week of November from Lathrop GPM, where he worked for more than three years focusing on insurance recovery and litigating insurance disputes. During that time, Pollack also handled commercial litigation and other intellectual property work, representing clients in copyright, trademark and patent disputes, the firm said. At Nixon Peabody's Los Angeles office, Pollack will continue advising businesses and financial institutions in intellectual property disputes as...

