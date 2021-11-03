Del. Justices Uphold Williams Cos. Poison Pill Shutdown

By Jeff Montgomery (November 3, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Delaware's full Supreme Court upheld without elaboration on Wednesday a Chancery Court strike-down of what was described as an "extreme'' shareholder rights — or "poison pill" — provision adopted by The Williams Cos. last year. The brief ruling emerged two weeks after Williams and attorneys for shareholders made their cases for and against then-Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick's 90-page decision on Feb. 26. In the Chancery Court opinion, now-Chancellor McCormick termed Williams' measure a "disproportionate" response to purported concerns about stock accumulations by activist or takeover-minded investors after the COVID-19 pandemic weakened both energy stock prices and stock prices generally in...

