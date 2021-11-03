ICE Sees Minimal Privacy Risks In Body Camera Program

By Jennifer Doherty (November 3, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A privacy assessment conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has identified several potential risks in its upcoming body camera pilot program, including data misuse and recording of bystanders, but has determined that none were cause for serious concern. ICE officials who conducted the assessment found that each of the 11 privacy risks they identified were either mitigated or partially mitigated by protections built into the test program, which is scheduled to run for six months starting in mid-November. Mitigating factors included training ICE agents to inform individuals that they were being filmed if doing so would not threaten officer or...

