Del. Justices Snub $1.6B Regency Sale Suit Again

By Leslie Pappas (November 4, 2021, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Unitholders of Regency Energy Partners LP who sought $1.6 billion in damages stemming from the 2015 merger with Energy Transfer Partners LP have failed a second time to have Delaware's highest court revive their claim. Delaware's full Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the Chancery Court's Feb. 15 order without comment, about two weeks after the investors tried to persuade the five justices that they deserved contract damages for breaches of a partnership agreement leading up the $10.1 billion merger. The 129-page opinion written in February by then-Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard rejected the investors' claim for damages, finding that the merger was...

