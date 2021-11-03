NJ Voters Pass On College Sports Betting Expansion

By Bill Wichert (November 3, 2021, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Garden State voters shot down a ballot measure to permit sports betting on all college games, leaving intact a ban on wagering on college games held in New Jersey or in which a state college team participates, according to preliminary results from Tuesday's general election. With nearly 57% of voters rejecting the proposal and about 43% supporting it, New Jerseyans declined to approve a constitutional amendment that would have enabled the state Legislature to pass a law allowing bets on any college athletic competition, the results show. The results come about five months after state lawmakers overwhelmingly signed off on a...

