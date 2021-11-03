NCAA Upholds Oklahoma State Playoff Ban Over Bribe Case

By Max Jaeger (November 3, 2021, 6:20 PM EDT) -- An NCAA appeals committee on Wednesday affirmed a decision to ban Oklahoma State's men's basketball team from the upcoming 2021-22 postseason after a former associate head coach copped to paying and receiving bribes in the federal college hoops corruption probe. Oklahoma State University head men's basketball coach Mike Boynton, left, and athletics director Chad Weiberg said during a press conference Wednesday they were "disgusted" by the appeals panel's decision. (Office of Oklahoma State Athletics) The NCAA Division I Infractions Appeals Committee confirmed a 2020 finding that OSU and ex-coach Lamont Evans met the Level I standard, the most severe, of NCAA rules violations....

