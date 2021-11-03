Mining Co. Presented Plausible Libel Claims, Judge Says

By Clark Mindock (November 3, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- An Essar Global Fund Ltd. newspaper advertisement claiming that no other mining interests had attempted to develop a defunct Minnesota mine may be libelous towards mining company Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a federal judge said Wednesday in rejecting Essar's motion to dismiss. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Magnuson said he was dismissing the motion filed by holding company Essar Global because, while it appeared the advertisement in question was aimed more at applauding a subsidiary's efforts at the mine, it contradicted Cleveland-Cliffs' claims that it had spent at least $50 million to acquire private mineral rights there. The advertisement, which said that "no...

