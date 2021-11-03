Thom Browne Takes Adidas Stripe Design TM Battle To UK

By Joanne Faulkner (November 3, 2021, 6:29 PM GMT) -- New York fashion brand Thom Browne has asked a London court to revoke Adidas' U.K. trademarks covering three-stripe designs in the face of the athletic wear giant's New York lawsuit accusing the high-end designer of using confusingly similar marks. In response to Thom Browne's own signature striped branding being threatened, the designer's company asked the High Court to revoke more than 20 of Adidas' trademarks in the U.K. The designer argued in its July lawsuit, which has now been made public, that some of Adidas' trademarks are "devoid of distinctive character" while the sports brand has not used others within five years...

