Harvard Group Faults Feds' $20B Allocation Of Tribal Funds

By Joyce Hanson (November 5, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Treasury's allocation of $20 billion in funds to alleviate the impact of the COVID‐19 pandemic on Native American tribes was a historic investment in Indian Country yet "grossly inequitable" and contrary to Congress' aims, according to a recent Harvard University study. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021's $20 billion of COVID-19 funding has been touted as the single largest infusion of federal money for Indigenous Americans in U.S. history, but Treasury's lopsided formula favored tribes with strong pre-pandemic economies and a relatively high number of employees relative to enrolled citizens, according to the policy brief written by four...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS