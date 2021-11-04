Polsinelli Adds Real Estate Finance Atty To Miami Shop

By Madison Arnold (November 4, 2021, 12:17 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli PC has added a real estate finance attorney from Bilzin Sumberg to its rapidly growing Miami office as well as its real estate finance practice nationwide, the firm said Wednesday. Dora Acherman will work as counsel for Polsinelli. She's the latest addition to an office that has nearly quadrupled the number of attorneys, from six to more than 20, in just two years since it opened. "This was the type of offer you can't really refuse. Polsinelli is a such great firm and has such an amazing team of people working in my area in a very broad range of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS