Latham, Sidley Guide Claros Mortgage's Reduced $103M IPO

By Charlie Innis (November 3, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. began trading Wednesday after raising $103 million in an initial public offering that offered 1.5 million shares less than it anticipated at the low end of its price range, with guidance by Latham & Watkins and underwriters' counsel Sidley Austin. The commercial mortgage real estate investment trust said it priced its IPO at $18.65 per share, the bottom number of its projected range of $18.65 to $19.65, and is offering roughly 5.5 million shares. When Claros Mortgage announced its IPO plans in late October, the REIT said it planned to sell 7 million shares, which would have generated...

