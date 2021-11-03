Novartis Fights Enhanced Damages Bid After $178M Jury Loss

By Adam Lidgett (November 3, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Novartis says that it shouldn't have to pay enhanced damages after a jury hit the company with a $177.8 million verdict for selling a skin cancer drug that infringes two patents owned by a Daiichi Sankyo subsidiary. On Tuesday, Novartis filed an opposition to Plexxikon Inc.'s bid for enhanced damages in a case where a jury in July found that Swiss-owned Novartis owes Plexxikon $177.8 million in royalties and fixed payments for willfully infringing its patents with Novartis' popular skin cancer drug Tafinlar. But Novartis said that nothing it did was willful. Novartis added that even if the court decides not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS