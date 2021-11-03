Priest Points Finger At Biotech As SEC Short Sale Trial Wraps

By Brian Dowling (November 3, 2021, 1:51 PM EDT) -- A Greek Orthodox priest tried to turn the tables on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission during closing arguments Wednesday in his short-selling fraud trial, telling a Boston jury that the government's case was built on a biotech's campaign to silence his hedge fund's broadsides targeting the company. The defense closed its arguments by framing the SEC's civil case against Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson as the product of Ligand Pharmaceutical's repeated effort to "squash him," claiming executives flew from the drug company's California headquarters to Boston to bend the regulator's ear with falsehoods about the priest preying on his parishioners. "There may...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS