Uber Faces Suit Claiming Driver Chased Passenger With Gun

By Lauren Berg (November 3, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh Uber passenger says his driver suddenly stopped the car during a Christmas Eve 2019 ride, forced him and three acquaintances out and chased them with a gun before firing at the passenger's head, according to a Pennsylvania state court lawsuit filed against the ride-hailing giant and driver. Phillip Pesano alleged on Tuesday that he and the three other passengers got into driver Andrew Farkosh's vehicle to go across the city, but when the car got to Forbes Avenue in Oakland, Farkosh suddenly stopped the car, got out and told all the passengers to get out, according to the complaint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS