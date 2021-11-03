9th Circ. Judge Bashes 'Gaslighting' In Migrant Worker Case

By Alyssa Aquino (November 3, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge bashed her colleagues on Wednesday for "gaslighting" her and a lower court judge by reviving an arbitration agreement a migrant worker signed, despite the worker claiming he signed it under economic duress. U.S. Circuit Judge Johnnie Rawlinson said her colleagues had disregarded a California federal judge's "comprehensive factual findings" that labor contractor Elkhorn Packing Co. LLC had asked Dario Martinez-Gonzalez to sign the agreement after transporting him to and housing him in the U.S., while knowing that he had family members in Mexico to support. Those circumstances alongside others showed that Martinez-Gonzalez was illegally coerced into agreeing...

