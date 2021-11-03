SEC Guidance May Make It Harder To Block Shareholder Votes

By Tom Zanki (November 3, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Companies may face a heavier burden if they want to exclude shareholder proposals regarding socially significant topics such as climate change and diversity policies under a new bulletin published by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission staff Wednesday. The latest guidance marks a departure from the Trump-era SEC in which regulators granted companies more latitude to bar proposals not seen as significant to their business. The SEC last year also enacted rules aimed at limiting repeat shareholder proposals that fail to win broad support, which critics said were an attempt to muzzle investor voices. Shareholders can submit nonbinding proposals on corporate ballots...

