NJ Dunkin' Donuts Keeps Win In Customer's Slip-And-Fall Suit

By Mike Curley (November 3, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Wednesday refused to revive claims by a woman's estate that she slipped and fell because of a green substance and a discarded napkin in a Middlesex County Dunkin' Donuts, saying the estate hasn't shown any evidence that the restaurant's staff knew of any dangerous condition. A two-judge Appellate Division panel rejected arguments that the case should have gone to trial and affirmed summary judgment in favor of Dunkin' Donuts Baskin-Robbins in the suit brought by Mindi Ann Cohen, daughter of Marcia Lillianthal and executor of her estate. According to the suit, Lillianthal and Cohen were...

