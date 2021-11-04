Mo. Court Revives Worker's Carpal Tunnel Disability Claim

By Jonathan Capriel (November 4, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A Missouri appeals court has ruled the state's labor commission abused its discretion in determining an injured worker's carpal tunnel syndrome in both wrists didn't warrant permanent total disability benefits, finding it displayed "a lack of careful consideration" when excluding expert testimony regarding the worker's mental health. The three-judge panel on Tuesday reversed the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission's award of only partial disability benefits to Patricia Otwell and ordered that the state body reevaluate her claims using evidence from a report written by her witness, Timothy Lalk, a vocational rehabilitation counselor. "Given the record before us, we are persuaded that...

