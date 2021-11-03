PG&E Inks $125M Deal To End CPUC Kincade Wildfire Probe

By Dave Simpson (November 3, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The California Public Utilities Commission will vote next month on whether to approve Tuesday's $125 million settlement with Pacific Gas and Electric Co. stemming from violations the commission found related to the ignition of the 2019 Kincade wildfire. Under the proposed deal, which will be voted on by the commission Dec. 2, PG&E shareholders will pay a $40 million penalty to California's General Fund, and the utility will forgo an $85 million reimbursement for the permanent removal of abandoned transmission facilities, the CPUC said in a release Tuesday. The "investigation into the Kincade wildfire and the involvement of PG&E's infrastructure found...

