Boeing Gets FCC's Green Light For Broadband Sat System

By J. Edward Moreno (November 3, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday approved Boeing's application for a license to build and operate a 147-satellite constellation with the goal of improving high-speed broadband access. The agency released an order approving Boeing's plans to build a nongeostationary orbit fixed-satellite service system, or NGSO, which the manufacturing giant first applied for in 2017. The system will operate on frequencies in certain portions of the V-band. "Advanced satellite broadband services have an important role to play in connecting hard-to-serve communities," FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement. "We are committed to a careful and detailed review of all such applications...

