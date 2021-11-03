3rd Circ. Revives Immigrant Detainee's Release Bid

By Bill Wichert (November 3, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday restored a Honduran native's bid to be released from immigration detention, ruling in a precedential opinion that a New Jersey federal judge incorrectly found he could not hear the application since the detainee had been transferred from a Garden State jail to a Louisiana facility. A three-judge panel overturned U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez's ruling last year denying Angel Argueta Anariba's motion to reopen his habeas corpus petition, saying the judge was wrong to conclude that Argueta was asserting new claims in what amounted to a new petition, and so the court did not have...

