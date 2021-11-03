Fed Circ. Hears DOJ's Bid To Nix Atty Fees Army Deal Suit

By J. Edward Moreno (November 3, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Tolliver Group Inc. told a Federal Circuit panel on Wednesday that the Court of Federal Claims was right to find that the company was due an implied warranty of performance and to award the contractor $200,000 in attorney fees, after defeating a whistleblower suit challenging its fulfillment of a military contract. The appellate panel heard arguments on Wednesday in the appeal by the U.S. government, which argued that the trial court lacked jurisdiction to even entertain a claim for a breach of an implied warranty of performance because the military vehicle manufacturer didn't explicitly bring up that argument itself....

