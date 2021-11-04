Justices Missed A Chance To Fix Defamation Law's Imbalance

By Rodney Smolla (November 4, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- On Nov. 1, the U.S. Supreme Court denied review in a much-watched First Amendment defamation case, Tah v. Global Witness Publishing Inc. I served as counsel for the petitioners, Christiana Tah and Randolph McClain. As would be expected, I was deeply disappointed, as were my clients, by the court's decision. This essay, however, is not written as sour grapes over a cause lost, but as a cautionary tale on how an entire body of important American law has gone sour. Tah had a distinguished career of service in numerous positions of leadership in her native Liberia, including the position of Liberian...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS