T-Mobile Wrongly Denied $11.4M Refund, Ga. Court Told

By Maria Koklanaris (November 3, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A Georgia trial court erred in deciding that equipment T-Mobile South bought to build a broadband network was ineligible for the state's high-tech exemption and an $11.4 million tax refund, business groups told a state appeals court. In briefs filed Monday and Tuesday with the Court of Appeals of Georgia, local and state chambers of commerce and a group representing the tax interests of broadband companies told the court it should reverse the findings of a lower court. That court, the Superior Court of Fulton County, had held that the equipment was "telephone central office equipment or other voice data transport...

