Miss. AG Says J&J Using Justices' Time To Delay Talc Trial

By Rachel Scharf (November 4, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Mississippi's attorney general accused Johnson & Johnson of using a "misplaced" petition to the U.S. Supreme Court to delay a looming trial over allegations that the company failed to warn consumers of a possible link between its talcum powder and ovarian cancer. In response to J&J's petition seeking to reverse a lower court decision allowing the state of Mississippi's lawsuit to proceed, Attorney General Lynn Fitch urged the justices on Wednesday to reject the petition, saying that the lower court's decision does not have the sweeping precedential impact that J&J claims. "Petitioners' arguments — on alleged lower-court division, the importance of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS