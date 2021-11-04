9th Circ. Orders BIA To Reassess Police-Gang Collusion Claim

By Jennifer Doherty (November 4, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has resuscitated a Mexican man's bid for protection from torture, finding that the Board of Immigration Appeals had ignored evidence backing his claims that corrupt officials were likely to turn a blind eye to gang violence against him. While the three-judge appeals court panel mostly agreed with an immigration judge and BIA rulings dismissing Ricardo Acuna-Munoz's claims for protection in its decision on Wednesday, the judges sent his bid for protection under the UN Convention Against Torture back to the board for another look. To win CAT protection, a migrant must establish that they are more likely than...

