Surprise NJ Vote Shows NCAA Betting Concerns May Linger

By Zachary Zagger (November 3, 2021, 9:05 PM EDT) -- New Jersey voters this week shot down a constitutional referendum to allow sports betting on in-state college teams, a move that came as a surprise to legal experts and could reveal lingering concerns about undermining the integrity of college sports. The Garden State led the way in the expansion of legal sports betting in the U.S. beyond Nevada, launching a legal case that struck down a federal law that had blocked states from legalizing the practice. Since then, sports betting has been extremely popular in New Jersey. In October, the state was reportedly the first to see $1 billion wagered on...

