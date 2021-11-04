Spain Loses Immunity Bid In Insurers' UK Oil Spill Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (November 4, 2021, 4:51 PM GMT) -- Spain is not immune from a lawsuit accusing it of violating arbitration decisions over a massive oil spill, an English appeals court held Thursday, because the country's litigation against insurers in its own courts was commercial rather than sovereign activity. Navy personnel clean up the damage after the MV Prestige broke in two and sank off the Spanish coast, causing extensive damage and leading to litigation in Spain and England. (AP Photo/Santiago Lyon) The Court of Appeal said that the London Steam-Ship Owners' Mutual Insurance Association can continue arbitration proceedings against Spain over the terms of the pollution cover taken out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS