SEC Nabs $1.1M From Cannabis Developer In Fraud Suit

By Madeline Lyskawa (November 4, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A California man and his marketing company have inked a $1.1 million settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to exit a suit over an alleged scheme to con more than 400 marijuana business investors out of $25.5 million. The deal, signed in late September but made public in California federal court Wednesday, permanently restrains Charles Lloyd and Lloyd Marketing LLC from carrying out further securities violations and orders them to pay combined disgorgement and prejudgment interest of over $920,000 and a civil penalty of nearly $200,000. Lloyd and his company did not admit or deny any wrongdoing in their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS