Multiple Venues For Global License Rows Irks Nokia IP Judge

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 4, 2021, 9:35 PM GMT) -- A London judge denied a request from subsidiaries of smartphone giant Oppo to stay Nokia's suit seeking terms for use of standard essential patents to wait on parallel Chinese proceedings, while saying Thursday the current system allowing for multiple jurisdictions to settle global licensing disputes is "plainly not satisfactory." High Court Judge Richard Hacon said in his written decision that England is a proper forum to try the dispute brought by Nokia against the Oppo group, but also said he expected the Chinese court to be similarly able to settle a global licensing matter. The suit in China was filed on...

