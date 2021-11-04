Seminole Tribe Mobile Sports Betting Goes Live In Fla.

By Zachary Zagger (November 4, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Seminole Tribe of Florida has launched mobile sports wagering in the state despite multiple legal challenges to the U.S. Department of the Interior's approval of a Florida compact granting the tribe the right to offer sports betting. The Seminole Tribe did not make a big announcement, but its Hard Rock Sportsbook app went live this week, less than a month after Florida secured a win in one of the federal lawsuits challenging the Seminole Tribe's gaming compact from rival gambling enterprises. The move comes just a week after the Seminole Tribe said it has inked marketing deals with five pari-mutuels...

